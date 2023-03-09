A POPULAR retailer is to return to Aberystwyth’s high street after closing its previous store more than two years ago.
Edinburgh Woollen Mill will reopen at the top of Great Darkgate Street next Thursday, with the creation of nine new jobs in the town.
The new store will be located on the corner of Bridge Street and Great Darkgate Street, occupying the former Spar and Coral stores – a few doors up from where the former store was located before closing in November 2020 when the company was placed into administration.
Edinburgh Woollen Mill has since been bought out of administration by Purepay Retail, with stores returning to high streets across the UK.
The new store will be officially opened next Thursday morning, 16 March, at 9.30am by a former member of staff who worked in the old store for 25 years, who has since retired.