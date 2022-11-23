Falconry attraction team delighted to scoop award
A popular mid Wales visitor attraction has added another accolade to its growing list of awards.
Falconry Experience Wales, based at Forge, near Machynlleth, was named the Wildlife Experience of the Year at the Wales Prestige Awards 2022-23.
The Prestige Awards celebrate businesses and individuals that consistently offer excellent products and services to local residents and tourist visitors alike.
“We are delighted to win the award which recognises the work we are doing to promote wildlife and conservation,” said Barry Macdonald, who runs Falconry Experience Wales with his partner Luce Green.
The popular attraction has twice previously been named the Outdoor Venue of the Year at the Welsh Hospitality Awards and Luce was named Small Business of the Year at the Welsh Women’s Awards.
Barry and Luce have worked with raptors for more than 30 years, having had an active background in wildlife conservation in the UK and abroad.
The business, which has 27 birds of prey in its collection, including falcons, hawks, red kites, a white tailed sea eagle a bald eagle and many owl species, works with popular TV wildlife presenter Iolo Williams to organise guided Raptor Educational days for small groups.
