The restaurant at a popular Ceredigion family attraction has been handed a new food hygiene rating.
Fantasy Farm Park at Hafod Peris, Llanrhystud was given a three-out-of-five score after assessment on 8 December, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
While the management of food safety was deemed 'good' by inspectors, there is room for improvement in two other categories.
Hygienic food handling and the cleanliness and condition of facilities and the building were both found to be 'generally satisfactory'.
The score means that of Ceredigion's 225 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 139 (62 per cent) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.