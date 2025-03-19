The First Minister has praised the work of an AI company that set up its international base in Llandysul after receiving support from the Welsh Government.
Eluned Morgan visited Delineate’s headquarters to get an insight into the work they do.
The business operates in over 100 markets, with office bases in London, New York and Mexico City. Whilst the business operates globally, the team are committed to supporting the local community.
The investment in Ceredigion has delivered high value, high skilled jobs within the rural economy, helping to prevent outward migration and providing valuable employment opportunities.
With 80% of the company’s revenue being drawn from the export market, Delineate is also helping to shine a spotlight on the benefits of having a local presence in a global marketplace.
The First Minister was introduced to colleagues from across the business, learning more about how Delineates’ advanced and modern techniques create an always-on connection to the real world, so that businesses can make informed decisions and obtain a competitive edge for the brand and advertising campaigns.
Delineate Founder and CEO, James Turner (JT), said: “Given the value we place on our engagement with partners in Wales, and the importance of local investment, we were delighted to host the First Minister in our Llandysul office.
“We’re keen to explore how we can expand our presence in mid and west Wales, whilst continuing to accelerate our global growth ambitions, as evidenced by our recent investment in the US”.
Ms Morgan said: “It was great to see how, with the support from Welsh Government, they’ve regenerated an old school site to develop their HQ in rural west Wales to service their growing, global client base.
“Delineate is a great example of companies benefitting from our ARFOR programme, embedding itself in the local community and providing high quality, skilled jobs.”