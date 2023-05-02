Theatr Mwldan will host a free event for remote workers in and around Cardigan to socialise with others.
Happy Awr, a new social for remote workers in the area, starts on Friday, 5 May, from 5.30pm to 7.30pm, so whether you’re a freelancer, self-employed, or working remotely – if you’re without an office or tired of the same four walls – this is the place for you.
The event will be repeated on Friday, 2 June and Friday, 7 July.
Enjoy after work drinks and meet your new community colleagues. It’s a safe space to grow your network or even have a moan.
This new event takes place in the foyer and bar area at Mwldan, before Clwb Mwldan events each month. It includes special drinks offers for those attending.
