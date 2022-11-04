Free festive Saturday parking to return to Ceredigion

By Dylan Davies   |   News editor   |
Friday 4th November 2022 3:01 pm
@dylandavies1
@dylandavies1
Councillor Keith Henson, a regular user of the Pay and Display car park on Regent Street, Aberaeron.
Cllr Henson, a regular user of the Pay and Display car park on Regent Street, Aberaeron. (Ceredigion County Council )

Christmas shoppers and visitors to Ceredigion will be able to park for free at council operated pay and display car parks on the three Saturdays before Christmas this year.

Parking charges at council operated pay and display car parks will be waived on 10, 17 and 24 December 2022.

Cllr Keith Henson, Cabinet Member for Highways and Environmental Services said: “I’m delighted that we are able to open up our car parks for free to help support local shops and businesses in Ceredigion in the run up to Christmas.

"I hope that it will encourage more people to shop from local businesses this festive period.”

Ceredigion car parks

Full list of council-run car parks

Aberaeron: Regent Street, North Beach, South Beach

Aberystwyth: Lower Park Avenue, Maesyrafon, North Road, New Promenade, Park Avenue

Cardigan: Bath House, Fairfield, Greenfield Square, Gloster Row, Mwldan, Quay Street

Lampeter: Cwmins, Rookery, Market Street

Llandysul: Porth Terrace

New Quay: Rock Street, Church Road

Tregaron: Talbot Yard


