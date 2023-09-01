Imports of sheep meat saw a decrease of 31 per cent (or 12,800 tonnes) with 28,000 tonnes of sheep meat arriving into the UK during the first half of 2023. Fresh and frozen imported products also experienced a significant decrease of 33 per cent, around 8,000 tonnes less sheep meat from New Zealand than in the comparable period a year earlier. Shipments from New Zealand still accounted for almost 60 per cent of the total volume of fresh and frozen sheep meat received into the UK.