Get on your bike call from Gwynedd MP

A GWYNEDD MP is encouraging people to back their local bike shop.

Plaid Cymru Member of Parliament for Dwyfor Meirionnydd Liz Saville paid a visit to Dolgellau Cycles to mark Local Bike Shop Day.

Local Bike Shop Day is an opportunity for independent bike shops across the UK to come together to celebrate their distinctive culture and showcase their passion, knowledge and the personalised service they offer to their local communities.

Ms Saville Roberts said: “As we navigate economic uncertainty, it is more important than ever to support our local, independent shops and learn more about the benefits local shops bring to our rural economies.”

‘It was great to visit Dolgellau Cycles and hear more about the work and history of the shop and the work they are doing locally to promote cycling.

“As well as stocking a wide range of parts and accessories from most major brands, Dolgellau Cycles are ideally situated for the superb cycle trails along the Mawddach Estuary and have a fleet of bikes ready for hire.

“Cycling has so many benefits - for physical and mental health and for our natural environment. If you haven’t yet taken up cycling, I would highly recommend it.’

“We are lucky in Dwyfor Meirionnydd that we have great provision for both leisure and road cycling as well as off road biking, and many people took it up as a hobby during the Covid pandemic which is really encouraging to see.