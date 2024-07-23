You can now get your pet to sit for its very own painted portrait at a new shop in Corris.
The Bowowhause at Corris Craft Centre opened two weeks ago, selling dog treats, high-quality dog food, compostable but “tough as nuts” dog toys... and an adjacent pet portrait studio.
Bowowhause is the creation of Enfys Klein, an artist of the Dulas Valley who has been painting watercolour animal portraits for many years.
She said: “I’ve painted since I was a little nipper.
“I started painting pet portraits when I got my own dog and would paint and draw him.
“I started gifting them to friends and family but people wanted to pay for my time, so I now offer original watercolour paintings of people’s beloved pets on quality mounts.
“Moving to Corris Uchaf gave me the time, peace and inspiration to paint, and so having a studio in my own shop is an absolute dream come true!”
Enfys offers A3 and A4 portraits and is open to painting any pet.
Bowowhause is open seven days a week from April to November from 10-5pm, offering quality food and treats “without the drive” for residents and tourists.