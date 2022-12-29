An Aberystwyth communications company has scooped a major global award.
Ionize, an Aberystwyth-based provider of ICT solutions and services to medium and large companies, has picked up the Webex Rising Star Award EMEA in the recent Cisco 2022 Webex Partner Awards.
The award recognises the amazing growth achieved by Ionize with Webex – a collaboration solution for remote working – over the past year.
Over the last 12 months, Ionize has taken its Webex business from a standing start in November 2021, to having 35 customers, with one that has more than 400 seats.
The Webex Rising Star Award recognises partners who have demonstrated stand-out performance, displaying remarkable growth in embracing and championing cutting-edge collaboration technology.
Cisco said that Ionize exemplified the exceptional value that Webex provides in every way possible.
In its citation for the award Cisco noted how, even though it was brand new to Webex Calling, Ionize became certified, placed its first order and had the customer up and running within five days.
It also noted that within eight weeks, Ionize had taken 20 more orders. In some cases, customers have seen a 50 percent cut in their telephony spend alongside improved security and business agility
Kristian Ellmore, managing director of Ionize, said: “It’s been quite a journey over the past year and we are honoured to be recognised by Cisco in this way.
“Webex has been a revelation for us and I think another reason we’ve been successful is that we understand small businesses.
“We’ve learned a lot more about Webex and its capabilities and that’s probably one of the reasons we’ve won this award.
“We honestly could not have done this without the support of TD SYNNEX – particularly in the early stages when we needed to get accredited as quickly as possible.
“They have also been excellent at navigating us through the administration and ordering side of things.”
Having started out providing the Webex Calling solution, Ionize is now also providing Webex Contact Centre to its clients and is looking to grow further next year. While some of that will come from acquisition of new customers, Ionize will also look to partner with other resellers, said Kristian – on any customer larger or very small.
“I imagine there are probably quite a few partners who, for whatever reason, don’t want to take on Webex work and it would be a shame for those partners to miss those opportunities – even if they are only for a single user.
“I think that’s where we can help, by partnering with them and leveraging the support that TD SYNNEX can provide, to help them [the partners] expand their business.”