When Yum Yum traditional sweet shop in Cardigan shut down in September, there was sadness among loyal customers.
The family business was founded by the Osinga family in 2001 and became a popular part of the high street for more than two decades.
And now it’s back, with the original owners’ granddaughter, mum-of-three, Natasha at the helm.
She called on Antur Cymru for help to reopen the beloved store and was given guidance and advice by business advisor Barry Morgan as part of the Local Business Support programme.
As well as successfully applying for a start-up loan to install new fixtures and fittings, purchase stock and secure new suppliers, Natasha has now taken on five staff.
Just a few weeks into life at Yum Yum, she is thrilled with the response, saying: “It’s busier than I ever expected, since the opening day it’s been absolutely non-stop!”
“As the store has been in the family so long, I really didn’t want to see it empty or run by someone else, so it was brilliant to be able to bring it back to life.
“Thanks so much to everyone who has shown myself and Yum Yum so much support, I look forward to many more years here.”