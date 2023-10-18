A Gwynedd food distribution company says it is cutting its prices by 30 per cent to help Welsh hotels, restaurants and pubs struggling with soaring costs.
Harlech Foodservice has launched its new Trust Our Prices campaign.
It has seen over 300 popular lines have their prices cut and frozen until 1 January.
Harlech head of sales Chris Gregson has overseen the reductions and he said: “Our list prices were already very competitive but we appreciate that our customers have found it difficult to plan with confidence when faced with a raft of cost increases, so we have listened to them and taken the decision to lock in the prices of many of our biggest selling lines for three months.
“This gives our customers across Wales the chance to plan in the knowledge that our food prices will not be going up until January at the earliest.”