Gwynedd pubs and cafes awarded top food hygiene rating

By Andrew Dowdeswell  
Thursday 7th July 2022 11:18 am
Share
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
(PA )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

A TOTAL of 37 food establishments across Gwynedd have received a top ‘five’ rating from the Food Standards Agency.

The following restaurants, cafes and canteens were awarded the top rating: Abersoch Beach Cafe at Siop y Traeth, Abersoch; Beach Milk Bar, Abersoch; The Cove at South Caernarfonshire Yacht Club, Abersoch; Maniana Restaurant, Abersoch; Burrito Blasus, Blaenau Ffestiniog; As.Is at Castle Restaurant, Harlech; The Caddy Cafe, Harlech; Caffi Castell Harlech; Wilderness, Harlech; Gegin Gruff, Porthmadog; The Port Cafe, Deli & Restaurant, Porthmadog; Shell Island Restaurant; Carousel Cafe, Abermaw; Sygun Copper Mine, Beddgelert; Friars Training Coffee Shop at Coleg Menai, Bangor; Torna a Surrento, Bangor; Caffi Coed y Brenin, Bethesda; Galeri Cafe Bar, Caernarfon; Gerddi Fron Goch Garden Centre & Cafe, Caernarfon; J&C’s Fish And Chips, Caernarfon; Yr Hwylfan/Fun Centre, Caernarfon; Y Wal a Wal Bach, Caernarfon; Hendre Coed Isaf Caravan Park, Llanaber; Norbar at Gwesty Wayside, Llanaber; Llygad yr Haul, Llanberis; Pen y Pass Cafe, Nant Peris; Ystafell De Plas, Plas yn Rhiw, Rhiw; Ty Mawr B&B & Tea Room, Rhyd Ddu.

Seven ‘five’ ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs: South Caernarfonshire Yacht Club, Abersoch; St Tudwals Inn, Abersoch; Royal St Davids Golf Club, Harlech; Spooners at Gorsaf yr Harbwr, Porthmadog; Newborough Arms at Bontnewydd; Crown at Crown Hotel, Caernarfon; Snowdonia Park at Snowdonia Park Hotel, Waunfawr.

And there were two top ratings for takeaways: X L Fish & Chips Shop, Penygroes; The Catch Fish & Chip Shop, Llanaber.

As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.

If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register  here.

More About:

GwyneddAbersochHarlechCaernarfonPorthmadog
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0