Gwynedd pubs and cafes awarded top food hygiene rating

A TOTAL of 37 food establishments across Gwynedd have received a top ‘five’ rating from the Food Standards Agency.

The following restaurants, cafes and canteens were awarded the top rating: Abersoch Beach Cafe at Siop y Traeth, Abersoch; Beach Milk Bar, Abersoch; The Cove at South Caernarfonshire Yacht Club, Abersoch; Maniana Restaurant, Abersoch; Burrito Blasus, Blaenau Ffestiniog; As.Is at Castle Restaurant, Harlech; The Caddy Cafe, Harlech; Caffi Castell Harlech; Wilderness, Harlech; Gegin Gruff, Porthmadog; The Port Cafe, Deli & Restaurant, Porthmadog; Shell Island Restaurant; Carousel Cafe, Abermaw; Sygun Copper Mine, Beddgelert; Friars Training Coffee Shop at Coleg Menai, Bangor; Torna a Surrento, Bangor; Caffi Coed y Brenin, Bethesda; Galeri Cafe Bar, Caernarfon; Gerddi Fron Goch Garden Centre & Cafe, Caernarfon; J&C’s Fish And Chips, Caernarfon; Yr Hwylfan/Fun Centre, Caernarfon; Y Wal a Wal Bach, Caernarfon; Hendre Coed Isaf Caravan Park, Llanaber; Norbar at Gwesty Wayside, Llanaber; Llygad yr Haul, Llanberis; Pen y Pass Cafe, Nant Peris; Ystafell De Plas, Plas yn Rhiw, Rhiw; Ty Mawr B&B & Tea Room, Rhyd Ddu.

Seven ‘five’ ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs: South Caernarfonshire Yacht Club, Abersoch; St Tudwals Inn, Abersoch; Royal St Davids Golf Club, Harlech; Spooners at Gorsaf yr Harbwr, Porthmadog; Newborough Arms at Bontnewydd; Crown at Crown Hotel, Caernarfon; Snowdonia Park at Snowdonia Park Hotel, Waunfawr.