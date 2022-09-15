Gwynedd restaurants and cafes awarded five-star food hygiene ratings
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 16 of Gwynedd’s restaurants, cafes, pubs and bars – and it’s good news for them all.
All 16 businesses were handed the top five-star rating after being assessed over the course of the past month, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The following restaurants, cafes and canteens were handed the five-star rating: Allports, Llanberis; Caffi Cwrt, Criccieth; Dine Contract Catering at Rehau Plastics, Tanygrisiau; Bath House, Y Cei, Abermaw; Villa Marina at 9 Rhes Segontiwm, Caernarfon; Nyth Robin Campsite, Aberdyfi; M C Y C (Tyn Y Nant Camp) at Tyn Y Nant Chalet Park, Abererch; The Surfer/Traethforwr, Dinas Dinlle; Nefyn Crusader Camps at Brynawel, Nefyn.
The pubs, bars and nightclubs awarded the top rating were: The Castle, Glanrafon, Bangor,; Bryn Hir Arms, Criccieth: Morfa Lodge Caravan Park, Dinas Dinlle.
And four takeaways were also given five-star rating: Sunshine Take Away, Bangor; Mr Yummy, Bangor; The Plaice Cafe, Dyffryn Seaside Estate, Dyffryn Ardudwy; Graig Wen Touring Par, Arthog.
