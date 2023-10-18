ABERAERON’S Harbourmaster Hotel has been named the best in Wales.
The quayside hotel has won a coveted César Award from the Good Hotel Guide.
The Césars (inspired by Swiss hotelier César Ritz) comprise a collection of outstanding hotels, inns and B&Bs throughout Britain & Ireland that are recommended by readers and backed by professional inspection.
The Harbourmaster in Aberaeron has been declared the Best Hotel in Wales with other hotels in west Wales receiving accolades in the Editors Choice lists including the Trefeddian Hotel, Aberdyfi and Porth Tocyn Hotel, Abersoch (Seaside) and The Falcondale, in Lampeter (Dog-friendly).
Reacting to the news, Wells and Louise Jones of The Harbourmaster, said: “We are absolutely over the moon to have won such a highly regarded award.
“The team, managed by Dai Morgan, work exceptionally hard to maintain the excellent standards that the Harbourmaster has built over the years and we are delighted for them all that this has not gone unnoticed. "Hospitality has been a challenging industry over the last few years so to win this award is just wonderful and will be a real boost for all the staff.”
The Good Hotel Guide says of the Harbourmaster Hotel: “Named after different historic sailing ships, the maritime-themed rooms in the former harbourmaster’s house all have sea views; the top-floor suite is particularly sought after. There are plenty of local specialities in the restaurant.”
Established in 1978, the Good Hotel Guide features more than 700 hotels, inns, B&Bs and guesthouses, with 73 new entries this year.
The editorial team is headed up by Jane Knight, former travel editor of The Times.
The Good Hotel Guide remains the only truly independent UK hotel guide, where readers play a crucial role by reporting on existing entries as well as recommending new discoveries, which is complemented by GHG inspections.