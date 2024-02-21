Criccieth-based food Harlech Foodservice is forecasting record sales approaching £1 million and is about to stage its biggest ever annual two-day trade fair.
Expo 24 at Venue Cymru in Llandudno will see over 120 exhibitors and expects crowds of over 2,000 at the event on Wednesday and Thursday, 6 and 7 March.
Expo 24 will showcase the range of products Harlech supplies to restaurants, cafes and even Premiership giants as well as to schools and hospitals, museums and art galleries.
Suppliers will be able to speak to customers, giving them a chance to tell the story behind their product to representatives from the tourism, leisure, education and health sectors across Wales, the North West and the Midlands.
Harlech Foodservice will also unveil its latest Trust Our Prices range of deals, freezing prices on over 400 products in June.
Their stand will feature live cookery demonstrations and the chance to sample new products. The event is free to people in the trade but not open to the public.
Exhibitors will include Kellogg’s, McCains, Young’s Seafood, Doritos, Cadbury’s, Wafflemeister, Hellman’s and Welsh brands such as Jones Village Bakery, Edwards the Welsh Butcher, Llaeth y Llan Village Dairy and Radnor Springs.
While food and drink are the main components of the event there will also be an increased presence for suppliers of cleaning, accountancy and other ancillary services.