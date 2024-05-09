Porthmadog’s Purple Moose Brewery is flying the flag for Wales, winning more awards to add to their collection.
The brewery attended the prestigious International Brewing Awards ceremony in London on 1 May.
Considered the ‘Oscars’ of the beer industry, the awards date back to 1886, with beer entries from across the globe.
Three of the Purple Moose Brewery range received the coveted international awards with Cwrw Eryri (Snowdonia Ale) & Mŵsh Lager both being awarded silver in their categories, and Dark Side of the Moose awarded Bronze in category.
Lawrence Washington, Managing Director of Purple Moose Brewery attended the event. He said: “The International Brewing Awards present a fantastic opportunity to have our beers judged alongside others from around the globe, by fellow brewers from around the globe. Any recognition at this level it a great achievement.
“That Purple Moose Brewery has won three medals at the 2024 awards is simply phenomenal and a testament to the hard work and dedication everyone on our team puts into creating our ever popular range of beers.
" I am extremely proud of all of my staff at Purple Moose Brewery for these accolades and that, once again, we are flying the flag for Welsh beer.”