Mid Wales residents are being given the opportunity to comment on a corporate plan for the region’s Corporate Joint Committee (CJC).
Created as part of the Local Government and Elections (Wales) Act 2021, the Mid Wales CJC comprises of Powys and Ceredigion county councils and Bannau Brycheiniog National Park and will exercise functions relating to the economy, strategic development planning and regional transport planning.
The CJC has developed a corporate plan for 2023-2027 and is inviting residents, businesses and organisations to comment as part of a six-week consultation exercise.
“Although the work of the region is in its infancy, the plan sets out the purpose and direction for joint work between Powys County Council and Ceredigion County Council in the areas of the economy and transport,” said Eifion Evans, Mid Wales Corporate Joint Committee chief executive.
“In addition, the two councils will collaborate with Bannau Brycheiniog National Park on the creation of a Strategic Development Plan for the region. The CJC has set out a Vision and Wellbeing Objectives, alongside an integrated impact assessment, as part of the corporate plan.
“The three public bodies involved have all worked together for many years on a range of matters, and the creation of the CJC will formalise this relationship and set it in a legal framework.”
You can view the draft corporate plan and associated documentation at www.haveyoursaypowys.wales/cjc-corporate-plan
The consultation will close on 12 December and views will be reported to the CJC’s January meeting.