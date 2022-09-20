Heating oil company to donate free fuel to the elderly in Wales this winter
A west Wales fuel supplier has launched a new scheme which sees it deliver free heating oil to its most vulnerable customers this winter.
Seeking to ensure Wales’ elderly community stays warm over the colder months, Oil 4 Wales will offer a one-off delivery of 800 litres of oil to its customers aged 80 years old or over.
The offering will run from October 2022 until March 2023 and will be exclusively for those who have been customers of Wales’s leading independent oil and fuel supplier for at least the last two years.
With the cost-of-living crisis at the forefront of the nation’s minds, this is the latest community initiative from the family-run business and comes as former Managing Director Colin Owens hands his title over to daughter Sally Williams.
Before leaving, in light of current headlines and with the increase in energy bills imminent, Colin was keen to ensure the company takes care of its most vulnerable customers by doing something ‘exceptional during these unprecedented times.’
Commenting on the heating donations, Managing Director Sally Williams said: “First we had the Covid-19 pandemic, which had such a devastating effect on everyone, especially the vulnerable community, and now we have the exponential rise in energy bills to tackle.
“This is Oil 4 Wales’ chance to once again look after our customers and give something back. In light of this current landscape and now that the coldest months of the year are upon us it is even more vital that the community pulls together and supports each other.”
Over the last two years in a bid to decrease the burden of the pandemic, Oil 4 Wales has made several contributions to its community.
Sally added: “With the cost-of-living crisis placing increased money anxieties on our community it is ever more crucial to act on our mission to ‘work with the community, for the community.’ I am extremely passionate about limiting the impact of expensive energy bills on our customers and this scheme is one of the ways we can help.
“Following a government report highlighting that there were 2,000 excess winter deaths in Wales 2019 / 2020 due to living in cold, less energy efficient housing, I remain committed to limiting these preventable losses going forward and Oil 4 Wales will help in whichever way it can.”
Oil 4 Wales has depots in Carmarthen, Felinfach and Blaenau Ffestiniog.
