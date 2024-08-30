Ceredigion County Council says it is dedicated to making the county one of the best-connected in the UK.
The goal is to enhance both fixed and mobile connectivity to boost business growth, support the economy, improve residents’ quality of life, enhance tourism, and protect the environment.
Several projects are currently underway to achieve these goals through various schemes and funding opportunities, including Openreach’s initiative to bring ultrafast, ultra-reliable full fibre broadband to homes and businesses in Cardigan, Llandysul, and Maesycrugiau (which also supports some premises on Ceredigion's side of the border).
Openreach has identified Cardigan and Llandysul as prime candidates for a Full Fibre network.
However, a critical component for the success of this project is the community’s ability to demonstrate demand by pledging the free UK Government Gigabit Vouchers to Openreach’s project to meet the necessary funding threshold.
Using these vouchers, which come at no cost to residents, validates community interest and is essential for unlocking UK Government funding. This will enable Openreach to build a customised, co-funded network.
Cllr Clive Davies, Cabinet Member for Economy and Regeneration, stated: “Full fibre technology is not just about faster internet speeds. It's about establishing a more reliable, resilient, and future-proof digital infrastructure for Cardigan and Llandysul.