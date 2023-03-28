THREE west Wales firms will go forward to the UK final of the FSB Celebrating Small Business Awards after being named the best in Wales.
The winners of the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) Celebrating Small Business Awards were announced last week a ceremony in Cardiff.
Chosen from dozens of finalists and out of hundreds of entrants overall, the winners will now have the chance to be crowned UK Small Business of the Year at the national final in Birmingham.
Becws Islyn, a family bakery in Aberdaron run by Geraint and Gillian Jones scooped the Family of the Year Award, after successfully demonstrating how the family business’ nature and value have contributed to success across the business.
Taking over an existing business, Gillian and Geraint transformed Becws Islyn into one of the most well-known and innovative food businesses in this area of North Wales. This also included transforming the existing building into one the area’s most iconic business establishments and becoming a magnet for both local residents and visitors to the area.
Following the award, Gillian said: “Our family means everything to us, so the fact that we have been awarded Family Business of the Year is very special. It feels emotional to be recognised for the love and care that we give to our family and our business.”
Llanrhystud-based Needle Rock – Remarkable Uphlolstery was named micro business of the year.
Dr Ali Wright founded Needle Rock in 2013 out of her passion for rescuing old furniture. Fast-forward 10 years; Needle Rock is now a mature business and is accredited with the Association of Master Upholsterers. Needle Rock offers unique and remarkable upholstery in which luxury fabrics combine with exclusive design to form stunning masterpieces.
Cardigan Bay Properties was named start-up business of the year.
Helen Worrall & Tania Dutnell launched Cardigan Bay Properties in February 2021, in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic. An independent estate agency, they wanted to offer buyers and sellers a professional, more personal service that makes the most of their specialist local knowledge and market expertise.
Ben Francis, FSB Wales policy chair said: “The winners have shown incredible tenacity and innovation and are a true testament to the vibrancy of Wales’ small business community.”