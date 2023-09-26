An Aberaeron business has been handed a one-out-of-five food hygiene rating by inspectors.
Food Standards Agency inspectors visited Harvey's Catering at Aberaeron Yacht Club on 18 August and, in a report published online, said that major improvements were necessary in the management of food safety.
The report, published on the Food Standards Agency website, says that the overall hygienic food handling was generally satisfactory.
The cleanliness and condition of facilities and building were listed as 'good', but major improvement was needed in the management of food safety, which involves a system or checks to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future
The latest rating means that of Ceredigion's 220 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 127 (58 per cent) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.