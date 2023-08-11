Cafés in Abersoch and Porthmadog have been handed a one-out-of-five food hygiene rating following recent assessment.
The Food Standards Agency website shows the low rating has been given to Siop Coffi T H in Porthmadog and The Sandbar at the Warren Caravan Park, Abersoch following assessment on 6 July.
A report shows that Siop Coffi T H requires major improvement in the management of food safety as well as some improvement in the cleanliness and condition of facilities and the building. Its hygienic food handling was deemed generally satisfactory.
Meanwhile, The Sandbar needs major improvement in the management of food safety and some improvement in hygienic food handling. However, the business' cleanliness and condition of facilities and the building was deemed 'very good'.
It was better news for 16 other food establishment in Gwynedd who all received a five rating.
They include the following in the restaurants, cafés and canteens section: Bwyty 51 Restaurant, Criccieth; Caffi Maes, Caernarfon; JJ's Deli Delites, Barmouth; Peak Restaurant, Llanberis; Yr Ysgwrn, Trawsfynydd; Caffi Manna, Nefyn; Academy Healthcare, Penrhosgarnedd; Caffi Siop Plas, Aberdaron; Siop Traeth Becws Islyn, Nefyn; Burger King-Hafan y Môr, Chwilog; and Weddings at Plas Boduan, Boduan.
The top mark went to two pubs and bars, Barmouth Hotel and Llanberis & District Social Club; and three takeaways, Schooner Fish and Chip Shop in Morfa Bychan, Llanberis Chinese Takeaway and Mrs Whippy's Kitchen, Dolgellau.
In addition, Storybook Cafe in Fairbourne was handed a four-out-of-five rating.