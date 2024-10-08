A small cleaning business which takes pride in delivering a quality service and being a good employer cleaned up at the Powys Business Awards.
Charlotte Williams, owner of Squeaky Clean, based in Machynlleth, won The Judges Special Award at the annual awards ceremony.
The company, which has 10 employees, was also a finalist for the Entrepreneurship Award.
After receiving the award, Charlotte thanked her husband, Ian, for his support. “I am really ecstatic,” she said. “The award means everything to me, not just for the business but also for all the girls who work for me as well. This award is recognition for all the hard, emotional and physical work that we do.”
Charlotte started Squeaky Clean in 2019, just before the Covid pandemic with, in her words, “just a little car, a bag of cleaning products and a second-hand Hoover”.
During the pandemic, she provided specialist disinfection services for the local doctors and emergency call outs to stop the virus spreading.
“It has been quite a journey from those humble beginnings to where we are now, but I couldn't be prouder,” she said.
Specialising in holiday homes, domestic cleaning, social services jobs and builders’ cleans, Squeaky Clean is dedicated to providing a “top-notch service” for customers.
Welsh products only are used in the company’s hampers for holiday homes, as Charlotte recognises the importance of supporting fellow businesses based in Wales.
Charlotte added: “We are committed to giving back to our community. From cleaning up parks for free to giving away vouchers, we are here to make a difference.
“Our goal is to keeping growing, to pay our staff a fair wage and to become even more eco-friendly.”
The award judges praised Charlotte for her dynamic and rapidly growing business, exceptional resilience, innovation and visionary leadership.
“What truly sets the company apart is Charlie’s collaborative approach,” they said. “She sees not competitors but partners, working with others in the industry to enhance her service offerings and drive excellence.
“This forward-thinking mentality, combined with her relentless pursuit of growth, positions this company with the potential to become a leader in its field.”