Lampeter consultancy named top in Britain

LAMPETER Independent HR Consultancy JG HR Solutions, founded and led by Julie Grabham, has been named Consultancy of the Year at the British HR Awards.

With over 20 years of HR experience, Julie’s passion for fairness in the workplace led her to set up her own HR consultancy in 2015. The business has gone from strength to strength, with a 300 per cent growth of clients and over 800 per cent growth in revenue since year one.

In recent years, Julie has taken remote working to the next level by moving her business to her garden shed to ensure she was readily available to support clients with sensitive workplace matters during the pandemic.

Not afraid to be different and make a difference, Julie began filming videos, now known as #HRFromMyShed, delivering HR advice while surrounded by her pots and garden tools.

Julie’s clients have been delighted, with the more informal and relatable setting of #HRFromMyShed putting them further at ease when discussing important workplace matters, such as Workplace Covid-19 Restrictions, Furlough Schemes, and Mental Health Awareness.

Speaking on her award win, Julie said: “I’m delighted to have won Consultancy of the Year, and also to have words of support from so many people.

“My clients said they always knew they had the best HR support, so now Britain knows it too!”

The British HR Awards sets out to discover and celebrate the organisations and individuals that are truly passionate about delivering a world-class people experience. With hundreds of entries received from organisations across the UK, competition to take home a British HR Award proved to be very tough.

Julie’s passion for helping clients to drive change in their organisation shone through, as she supports employees with tailored policies that make a positive impact – including disability policies and those that support employees with menopause and IVF treatment.

By responding rapidly to the need for progressive HR solutions, Julie has become a leading voice on the unprecedented HR complications posed by the pandemic, helping clients navigate the ever-changing restrictions and their effects.

Determined to continue her own personal development, Julie remains committed to upskilling herself in employment law, best practise, and current HR trends to best understand her clients’ needs.