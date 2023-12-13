A Lampeter restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Ling di Long at 13 Bridge Street was given the score after assessment on 7 November, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
Inspectors deemed the restaurant in need of major improvement in the 'Management of food safety' category.
It includes a system or checks being in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety and that the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future.
The restaurant's 'hygienic food handling' and 'cleanliness and condition of facilities and building' were marked as 'generally satisfactory'. Meanwhile, Oscar's Den on Harford Square in Lampeter received a three-out-of-five rating following assessment the previous day.
These ratings mean that of Ceredigion's 221 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 136 (62 per cent) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.