Aberystwyth businesses will open late on Thursdays in the run-up to Christmas to offer shoppers the chance to pick up some last minute gifts.
Aberystwyth Business Club has organised the late night shopping events, where local stores will keep their doors open until 7pm on Thursday, 12 December and 19 December.
This evening, there will also be entertainment on Sgwar Owain Glyndwr, provided by pupils from Ysgol Gyfyn Penweddig.
Aberystwyth Business Club said: "Please support your local businesses - especially following the storm last weekend which put a stop to any shopping, your local businesses need you more than ever."