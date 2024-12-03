Wainwright’s Bee Farm is ‘buzzing’ after winning a deal to supply Co-op food stores.
Located near Llandre, Aberystwyth, the bee farm will see its wild Welsh honey available in almost 60 Welsh Co-op.
Lois Betts, Co-op Local Buyer, said: “We are excited to be working with Wainwright’s Bee Farm. With quality, choice and provenance valued by our member-owners and customers we are delighted to see their great tasting honey on our shelves. We are committed to creating value in our communities and confident customers will make a ‘bee-line’ for the new range of Welsh honey.”
Dawn Eleri Wainwright, Brand Manager, daughter of the founders and beekeeper said: “This wild honey from the green land of Wales is the only Single Origin Welsh honey available from a supermarket – a farmers’ market style honey, but available at your local Co-op.
“Each jar is numbered, from a small batch of unblended, raw honey, and a moment captured in time never to be repeated. You can taste the powerful flavours from the diverse landscapes of Wales in each different variety. We’re so pleased to be working with Co-op on this ‘bee-rilliant’ new venture, taking the honey market in a new direction, focusing on single farm provenance and big flavours.”