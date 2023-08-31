A CEREDIGION hotel is celebrating after being named as one of the top 10% of hotels worldwide.
The Pentre Arms in Llangrannog has been recognised by Tripadvisor as a 2023 Travelers’ Choice award winner for Top 10% of Hotels Worldwide.
The award celebrates businesses that have received great traveller reviews from travellers/diners around the globe on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months.
As challenging as the past year was, The Pentre Arms stood out by consistently delivering positive experiences to travellers/diners.
"We are extremely proud of this award", said owner Michael Rutheford, adding "After the challenging last couple of years with the pandemic, it's been imperative to us to build back to where we were pre- coronavirus and its awards like this that keep pushing and motivating us to deliver the very best service to our loyal and new customers.
“We would all like to say a massive thank you to everyone who has walked through our doors and continue to support us. Diolch!"
Kanika Soni, Chief Commercial Officer at Tripadvisor , said: “Congratulations to the 2023 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Winners.
“The Travelers’ Choice Awards recognise the best in tourism and hospitality, according to those who matter most: the guests.
“Ranking among the Travelers’ Choice winners is always tough — but never more so than this year as we emerge from the pandemic. Whether it's using new technology, implementing safety measures, or hiring outstanding staff, I’m impressed by the steps the Pentre Arms have taken to meet travellers' new demands.
“They’ve adapted brilliantly in the face of adversity."
To see traveller/diner reviews and popular dishes/activities/features/amenities of the Pentre Arms, click here.
The Pentre is also a locals’ favourite with a variety of homemade food and a fully stocked bar. With The Pentre also gaining recognition from the ‘Real Ale Guide’ you can be sure of fine quality ale to go with the panoramic view.