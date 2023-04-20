Llanidloes retailer Trudy Davies of Woosnam and Davies News has been named as the district president for all the West Midlands branches of The Federation of Independent Retailers.
Trudy has held posts within the federation for the West Midlands as a national councillor and vice president, and is also currently secretary of the Shropshire branch; she has been a member for 27 years.
The Fed, as it is known, was founded in 1919 and is one of the largest employers’ associations, supporting over 10,000 independent retailers and small businesses.
Trudy said: “I am honoured that all the West Midlands branches have put their faith in me with a full vote of confidence during their AGM which was held in March, I am looking forward to working along side all other UK district presidents, national councillors and officials of The Fed.
“I will endeavour to forge some great alliances between our trade media and trade partners.
“I will during my presidency strive to help and support each and every member as well as help drive forward the changes needed to enhance the organisation to be more resilient and ready for the challenges that all independent retailers will face in the future.”