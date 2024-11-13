AN Ystrad Meurig company is helping bring a festive feel to a popular TV cookery programme by lending two of its iconic driftwood trees.
Coed porffor/Purple Trees from Ystrad Meurig has "press loaned" two of their "Driftwood Christmas Trees" to a production company responsible for the new Mary Berry TV Series "Foolproof dinners".
The two Christmas Trees, a 5 foot and 20" tree, have been sent to London for use during the filming of Mary's new show and the owners hope they will make an appearance in the Christmas episode of the eight-part series.
Coed Porffor / Purple trees is owned by Alan Cookson and Angharad Edwards, who grow and sell native provenance hedging as well as shrubs, flowers and plants during the summer months, but switch over to produce the UK's most popular selling "driftwood Christmas Tree" during the winter months.
The company has in the past sold trees to world famous opera singers, authors and even had one go to Blenheim Palace, the home of the Archbishop of Canterbury, but were stunned to receive a request earlier this year to "loan" the two trees for filming of Mary Berry's New BBC 2 show.