A host of pubs have made it into this year’s prestigious CAMRA Good Beer Guide.
The guide, produced by the Campaign for Real Ale, celebrates Britain's best pubs, with this year’s instalment being the 52nd edition.
Across Wales, there are 69 new entries, bringing the total number of Good Beer pubs to 322.
West Wales, which covers from Llanelli to Corris, has a total of 71 pubs in the guide.
Starting in Aberaeron, the Cadwgan Inn is the first listing in the guide.
Aberystwyth has three entries, namely Bottle & Barrel, Glengower Hotel and Ship & Castle.
The Black Lion in Llanbadarn Fawr also makes the guide, with Llew Gwyn in Talybont also making the list.
Slater’s Arms in Corris, Tafarn Dwynant in Ceiniws and Rhos yr Hafod Inn in Cross Inn also appear.
The Nag’s Head is Lampeter’s sole entry with Tregaron’s Talbot and Three Horseshoe Inn in Llangeitho also featuring.
Porth Hotel in Llandysul makes the list along with Black Lion in New Quay and Pentre Arms Hotel in Llangrannog.
Newcaste Emlyn has two entries, namely Bunch of Grapes and Pelican Inn, with nearby Gwarcefel Arms in Prengwyn and John y Gwas in Drefach Felindre also appearing.
Mason’s Arms in Cilgerran is also featured along with Penllwyndu in Llangoedmor.
In North Wales, Ty Newydd in Aberdaron and Goat/Yr Afr and Stori in Bala make the guide along with Barmouth’s Myrddin’s Tap and Royal Hotel.
Cross Foxes in Brithdir also features alongside Torrent Walk Hotel in Dolgellau, Ty Mawr Hotel in Llanbedr and Bryntirion Inn in Llanderfel.
Porthmadog and Tremadog have three entries, namely Australia, Spooner’s Bar and Union Inn.
Other local pubs featured are Grapes Hotel in Maentwrog; Bragdy Llyn in Nefyn; Ty Coch Inn in Porthdinllaen and Lion Hotel in Tudweilog.
In the mid Wales region, Dovey Valley Hotel in Cemmaes Road and Llanidloes’ Red Lion and Whistling Badger at the Royal Head make the guide.
In total, the guide lists 4,500 of the best pubs across the UK.
“The over-riding consideration for inclusion in the Good Beer Guide is year-round excellent beer quality, and I’d like to congratulate all the local pubs that appear in the 2025 edition," said John Gale, Bae Ceredigion CAMRA branch chair.
“I’d also like to thank all the CAMRA members who submit beer scores when they drink real ale in a pub. Like all CAMRA branches we are allocated a limited number of entries in the guide, and these beer scores are a key part of our selection process.”