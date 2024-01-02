A Llanbedrog pub has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Ship Inn was given the score after assessment on 24 November, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
While the pub's management of food safety was deemed 'generally satisfactory', inspectors said improvement is necessary in two other categories: hygienic food handling and the cleanliness and condition of facilities and the building.
It means that of Gwynedd's 146 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 127 (87 per cent) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.