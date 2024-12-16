An 18-year-old Machynlleth shop is closing its doors - but the owners are looking for a small business to take it over.
The Deco Shop/Bedwen has sold high-end decor to the town since 2007 from the corner of Heol Maengwyn.
Mid-January will see the shop make its final sale before it closes its doors with the owners Mark and Camilla Bond hoping to take on a “new challenge”.
However they don’t want to see the corner shop empty for long and are seeking community enterprises and small businesses to reach out to them to rent the space.
Mark said: “Camilla fancies a new challenge after happily running two shops in the town, one for 18 years and the other for eight.
“The space is right in the heart of the town - we'd like an interesting local business that would benefit and complement the fantastic town centre in Machynlleth.
“We’d be happy to talk to anyone about their ideas or proposals!”
Announcing the closure, they wrote: “Since opening in May of 2007, it has been an absolute pleasure to serve the folks of Machynlleth and beyond, both in-store and online.
“Thank you for supporting us over our many years of growth, ups and downs, and many different iterations.
“We're sorry to be saying goodbye, but looking forward to new adventures and experiences.”
Lily Willow, who works at the shop where her handmade jewellery is sold, will keep her workshop above the shop space and sell her jewellery from the workshop, online and from other shops in town.
The shop will close in mid-January and is hosting a closing sale with 25 per cent of all homewares and 15 per cent off paint, fabric and wallpaper orders.