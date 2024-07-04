Visitors to Machynlleth will soon be able to enjoy a relaxing break at the town’s first and only four star inn.
All ten bedrooms at the White Lion Hotel have been refurbished and upgraded to a four star inn thanks to a loan of £96,000 from the Development Bank of Wales and a grant of £24,000 from Visit Wales.
The funding package was used to accelerate the work ready for Easter with the bar and restaurant areas also benefiting from a full redecoration plus new carpets and furniture. Outdoor facilities including bike storage along with the installation of EV charging points, solar panels and secondary glazing will follow at a later date.
As a family-run business, Alan and Michelle Murphy first took on the lease of the White Lion Hotel in 2012. The introduction of the Pubs Code and a new ten-year free-of-tie lease in 2022 means that the couple now have freedom of choice over their own suppliers, giving them the incentive to invest in the future of the business.
With more than 20 staff that are all paid at least the National Living Wage, Alan and Michelle are supported by their two daughters. Emily Murphy is the General Manager and sister Lauren is a Senior Chef.
Alan Murphy said: “With ten bedrooms and a 90-cover restaurant, the White Lion has always been a busy spot in Machynlleth which is popular with locals and tourists alike. During the second lockdown the White Lion varied its license and now opens from 8am for food and drink.
“The reconfiguration and refurbishment of the bedrooms means that we can now offer our guests a great night sleep with ensuite facilities.”
Andrew Drummond is an Investment Executive with the Development Bank. He said: “The White Lion Hotel plays an important role in the local economy by providing much needed accommodation for tourists and visitors making the most of this beautiful part of Wales.
“Together with our colleagues at Visit Wales, we have been able to structure a funding package that has enabled the Murphy’s to accelerate the investment necessary to achieve four star standard.”