An Aberdyfi hotel requires 'major improvement', a Food Standards Agency assessment shows.
Penhelig Arms Hotel was inspected by FSA officers on 21 November and was found to have 'good' hygienic food handling and 'generally satisfactory' cleanliness and condition of the building and facilities.
However, the inspector's report says 'major improvement' is necessary in the management of food safety.
The category refers to 'system or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future'.
As a result the hotel was given a score of one - the highest possible is a five while the lowest is a zero.