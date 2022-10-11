Menter a Busnes adds youth and ambition to its board
Menter a Busnes has welcomed several new members to its board, including, for the first time, two Young non-executive directors.
Earlier this year, the leading independent economic company based in Aberystwyth, created a post to give an ambitious person under the age of 30 valuable board and governance experience and the opportunity to contribute to the direction and development of the company.
Following a rigorous selection process, the company’s board appointed two young non-executive directors – Elin Havard and Erin Gwenlli Thomas.
The board’s chair, Fflur Jones, said Menter a Busnes had recently reviewed its governance arrangements.
“As part of that review, we identified that our board was not quite reflective of the society Menter a Busnes seeks to represent and serve, in that we did not have younger people under the age of 30 on the board.
“After a competitive process, we were delighted to appoint Elin Havard and Erin Gwenlli Thomas.
“I have no doubt, following their interviews, that they will be an immense credit to themselves and to Menter a Busnes, and I am looking forward to working with them over the next few years.”
Erin Gwenlli Thomas, a 28-year-old communications expert from Porthmadog, is keen to learn more about what makes a successful business tick and to play her part in helping enhance the economy in Wales.
Erin currently works with Ambition North Wales, a partnership focused on improving the region’s economic, social, and environmental well-being through delivering the multi-million-pound North Wales Growth Deal.
She said: “I’ve worked on projects to develop the economy, and I am passionate about developing Wales to ensure the same opportunities here as I’ve seen in other parts of the UK. I want to help drive opportunities here, and to give something back”.
Elin Havard, 25, lives on her family’s farm in Sennybridge. An active member of her local Young Farmers’ Club, Elin studied biological sciences at Oxford University and, supported by the NFU Mutual Charitable Trust Centenary Award; she is due to complete an MBA in Innovation in Sustainable Food and Agriculture this autumn.
Erin and Elin are among four new directors who have taken their places at the board table, and include Dr Prysor Williams and Dylan Owen.
