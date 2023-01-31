SUPERMARKET chain Tesco has announced plans to shake-up management and close hot counters and delis across the UK, putting more than 2,000 jobs at risk.
The biggest supermarket chain in Britain, which has stores in Aberystwyth, Porthmadog and Cardigan, announced that the changes are being made to ‘ensure we remain focused and competitive in a fast-changing market’.
The grocer said it was planning to cut 1,750 team manager roles across hundreds of stores, while closing positions elsewhere.
Tesco will instead introduce ‘shift leader roles’ which will take over running its shop floor operations, but will be paid less than the current management level.
Members of staff affected by the changes will have the option of moving to a shift leader vacancy with ‘financial support’ or taking redundancy.
Tesco UK and ROI CEO, Jason Tarry said: “These are difficult decisions to make, but they are necessary to ensure we remain focused on delivering value for our customers wherever we can, as well as ensuring our store offer reflects what our customers value the most. Our priority is to support those colleagues impacted and help find alternative roles within our business from the vacancies and newly created roles we have available.”
Other changes include removing hot counters and delis from stores, which were largely discontinued in 2019. This change will take place towards the end of next month.
A Tesco spokesperson added: “Our priority is to support colleagues impacted by these changes and we will enter a consultation process with USDAW on these proposals.”