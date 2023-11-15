Phil Spencer, who has hosted The ESTAS every year since their inception in 2003 addressed the live audience, saying: “Everyone one shortlisted here today has attained the ESTAS Standard of Excellence which is based purely on service ratings from customers at the end of the moving experience, giving a highly accurate overview of the standard of service that’s been delivered to the end client. This is a great achievement in its own right so whatever unfolds this afternoon you should all be immensely proud.”