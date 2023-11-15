Mid Wales estate agency, Morris Marshall & Poole, has been recognised for its outstanding work in the industry.
The company was awarded a Bronze for best Regional (6-20 offices) in the UK, and its Aberystwyth, Tywyn, Machynlleth, Llanidloes, Newtown & Welshpool branches received Gold for the Best in Postcode award at the prestigious ESTAS Customer Service Awards 2023, sponsored by Coadjute.
The winners were announced at the property industry's largest event, held at the Grosvenor House in London, and hosted by the renowned TV property presenter Phil Spencer, in front of a thousand guests.
The awards, which this year celebrated their 20th birthday, power the ESTAS own customer review platform which recognises the best estate and letting agents for customer service based on ratings from clients who have been through the whole moving experience with an agent. This year’s results were calculated from over 300,000 customer review ratings.
Phil Spencer, who has hosted The ESTAS every year since their inception in 2003 addressed the live audience, saying: “Everyone one shortlisted here today has attained the ESTAS Standard of Excellence which is based purely on service ratings from customers at the end of the moving experience, giving a highly accurate overview of the standard of service that’s been delivered to the end client. This is a great achievement in its own right so whatever unfolds this afternoon you should all be immensely proud.”
Estate and letting agents were recognised in regions and post codes around the UK.
National Grand Prix Awards were also announced for the Best Single Agent Office in sales and lettings.
Ben Marley, Commercial Director at The ESTAS said: “When we started we wanted to create a set of property awards which were completely pure, where winners were selected solely on customer service ratings from actual transactions. Two million reviews and 20 years later ESTAS is now the customer review platform of choice for property professionals and the most prestigious award an agent, a conveyancer, mortgage broker or supplier can win in the property industry.”
Reacting to the win, Michael Williams, Partner, Morris Marshall & Poole, said: “We are thrilled to receive recognition and incredibly grateful to our customers who took the time to provide us with feedback. Providing exceptional customer service has always been our top priority because we understand that our clients have a choice.”