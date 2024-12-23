Supermarket chain Morrisons is offering loyalty card customers a 10 per cent discount on their entire shop after a computer glitch caused chaos earlier on Monday.
Morrisons shoppers were left fuming after a computer glitch crashed the More Card rewards scheme leaving customers unable to save on their Christmas food bills.
Customers first noticed problems when stores across the UK opened at 6am on Monday (23 December) with troubled staff left to pick up the pieces.
Shoppers can usually get huge discounts and bonuses using their More Card by collecting loyalty points in the build-up to Christmas.
Many have saved points in the months leading up to the big day, with some counting on the promotions to afford their festive bills.
Disgruntled shoppers said an error message on the till read: “We are really sorry some promotions and discounts are not working at this time.”
Click-and-Collect orders were also down, with customers saying staff have resorted to pen and paper to try and sort the backlog of orders.
Other angry customers took to social media to express their frustration at being left out of pocket just two days before Christmas Day.
Posting on X, one user said she’d wasted £115 thanks to the IT blunder.
She wrote: “Furious. Saved all year just for vouchers not to load at checkout this morning. £115 wasted what a scam.”
By way of apology, Morrisons has said it will offer 10 per cent discount on a whole shop until they close on Christmas Eve.
In a post to social media, the supermarket said: "Today we are experiencing some system issues which are affecting out More Card customers.
"For More Card customers who have Morrisons Fivers to redeem, these will be done manually in store by colleagues.
"All out stsores have now made the top 100 More Card prices the regular price - including the 10p veg deal, turkeys, spirits and champagne.
"And in addition we will give More Card customers an extra 10 per cent off their entire shop as an apology."