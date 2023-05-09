STAFF and shoppers at an Aberystwyth supermarket have helped raise more than £1,500 for charity.
On the weekend of 28-30 April staff members at Morrisons in Aberystwyth held a walk to London Challenge and were joined by members of public.
Walkers attempted to cover the distance to London on a treadmill, kindly donated for the challenge by ATOMIC Health & Fitness Aberystwyth.
Colleagues took it in turns including the store manager with a few customers helping too.
In all, they managed to raise a grand total of £1067.00 for Together for short lives Morrisons supporting Children’s Hospices, helping seriously I’ll children & their families treasure every moment together.
Then on 4-6 May staff members held a Tombola in store raising a further £463.45
Lorraine Moore, Community Champion at Morrisons Aberystwyth said: “May we thank everyone who took part & customers who kindly donated.
“Well done Aberystwyth.”