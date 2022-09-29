MS urges local traders to have their say on business rates
THE Welsh Government has launched a consultation to seek views on business rates in Wales.
Ceredigion MS Elin Jones is urging local businesses to make their voices heard and take part in the consultation.
The government is proposing to improve the system by; introducing more frequent revaluation cycles; improving the flow of information between government and ratepayers; providing the Welsh Government with more flexibility to amend reliefs and exemptions; a review of reliefs and exemptions; providing greater scope to vary the multiplier and improving the administration of valuation functions.
Whilst these proposals have been made alongside stakeholders, the Welsh Government has now opened a consultation process providing a chance for everyone who pays non-domestic rates to provide their feedback on the changes.
Elin Jones MS said: “I’m pleased the Welsh Government is looking to review the current business rate regime. Many businesses have been in touch with me with difficulties they faced under the non-domestic rates system, especially during the pandemic.
“It’s time for the system be improved, but this reform will only be worthwhile if it works for the businesses who pay the taxes too.
“I urge businesses in Ceredigion to find the time to look at the proposed changes, and to provide their feedback through the consultation process online.”
Visit www.gov.wales/reforming-non-domestic-rates-wales to have your say.
