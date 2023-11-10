National Trust Cymru is seeking a new tenant for the Dolaucothi Arms in the village of Pumsaint, near Lampeter.
The conservation charity is looking for tenants who are passionate about heritage, people and the local landscape to develop a new business at the centre of a rural Welsh community.
The trust is promoting the vacancy as an open opportunity, which could include continued use as a pub.
Expressions of interest are invited from anyone with a vision that will give the building a bright and sustainable future.
The traditional Grade II-listed inn is at the heart of the village and lies in a prime location for passing trade next to the busy A482, eight miles from Lampeter and 13 miles from Llandeilo.
The Dolaucothi Arms is nestled in the scenic 2,500-acre Dolaucothi Estate and less than half a mile away are the ancient roman Dolaucothi Goldmines, both cared for by the trust.
The estate has numerous woodland trails, parkland, a small caravan and motorhome park and attracts thousands of visitors every year to the only known Roman gold mine in the UK.
Meg Anthony, National Trust Cymru’s general manager for Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion said: “This is an exciting business opportunity in an enviable location in rural Wales.
“The welcoming space lends itself to multiple different uses, from gastropub or café to associated foody shop, retail business, learning or workshop space.
“We are open to fresh ideas to make the most of the potential of this place and would like to hear from those passionate about connecting people to local history, heritage and culture, now and into the future.
“We believe that people need historic, beautiful and natural places and we are looking for tenants who share our vision and values for this unique place.”
With three large, beautiful public rooms, four double en-suite bedrooms to let (plus tenant accommodation) and a spacious car park, the Dolaucothi Arms presents itself as an exciting business opportunity.