A new cocktail and wine bar is coming to Aberystwyth thanks to one budding 23-year-old.
Yr Almanac is launching this month by ex-Aberystwyth University student Jinn Yeoman.
The entrepreneur picked up a love for mixology at uni and has never looked back.
Opening Yr Almanac on Sunday 16 February, the bar has been over a year in the making, with Jinn “heavily involved” in the construction work.
Jinn said: “I used to be completely sober as I didn’t enjoy drinking culture but at 19 I became very interested in mixology and the culture surrounding it.
“It was completely different to what I thought alcohol was about and something about it instantly clicked.
“I was able to get very good at it very quickly, as well as being enthusiastic so my enjoyment of it was pretty much constant.”
After working at a cocktail bar experimenting with recipes for the menu she decided this was the career she was made for.
She said: “For wines, customers can expect a classic, relaxed and quality experience reminiscent of wine bars of old.
“For cocktails and spirits, customers can expect a new take on a cocktail bar that encourages them to look past the menu and guides them to explore the world of mixology and quality spirits with knowledgable staff and a pleasant atmosphere.
“My favourite part of a good cocktail/wine bar is talking to the bartender and finding out what they like, and letting that guide my choice.
“There are so many excellent drinks in the world and I think our menu is excellent, but I want to encourage people to go beyond it, too.”
Despite neighbour objections to Jinn’s plan of staying open late seven days a week, the opening is going ahead at 21 Chalybeate Street on 16 February.