The Food Standards Agency has awarded the top rating to the following: Saphan Thai Street Food, Aberystwyth; Borth Community Hub; Jaynes at the Railway, Borth; SY23 Restaurant, Aberystwyth; The Hut, Aberystwyth; Bunton Catering at Woodlands Cafe, Devil's Bridge; Llanina Arms, Llanarth; Blas Gogerddan at Plas Gogerddan, Penrhyncoch; Royal Pier, Aberystwyth; The White Horse, Aberystwyth; Saagar Tandoori Balti Takeaway, Aberaeron; and The Surrey Chip Shop, Borth.