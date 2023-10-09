New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 16 businesses across Gwynedd, Ceredigion and Powys, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
It's good news for 14 Gwynedd food establishments who have all received the top five-out-of-five rating following assessment in recent weeks.
They are:
Meanwhile in Powys, a four rating has been given to Bwyty Maengwyn Cafe in Machynlleth.
And in Ceredigion, Brownhill Social Club at Brownhill Caravan Park in Pentre'r Bryn near New Quay was awarded a two. Inspectors said the club needs improvement in the hygienic handling of food including preparation, cooking, reheating, cooling and storage.