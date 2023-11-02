Cwmni Seren is taking over the running of the café within Glaslyn Leisure Centre, Porthmadog.
The aim is to have a soft launch, before officially opening on 17 November.
Seren’s individuals will play a key role in the development of this project, as they shall be the faces of the café.
This will give them an opportunity to develop new skills, such as handling cash and card transactions, communicating with customers, as well as the preparation and serving of food and drink. At the helm will be Michael Foster (a familiar name to fans of Porthmadog FC and those who frequent Y Traeth). There will be a simple menu available, with plenty of healthy and homemade choices.
Aled Williams, Seren care manager, is very proud the company can play a role in these individuals’ development, stating: “Seren has been very fortunate to be in a position to reopen this café. Not only will this service be of benefit to the users of the leisure centre, but also to the wider local community.
“For Seren, this presents us with an opportunity to provide valuable work experience and training to our individuals, which will be of great benefit to their chances of securing work within our local communities. So many people will gain from this project, in so many ways, therefore please come and support ‘Caffi Seren’ – you will be helping a valuable local charity as well as supporting our individuals to gain a brighter future.”
To start with, the café will be open from Monday to Friday, between 8am and 6pm, with the possibility of opening on Saturday morning in the future, should demand indicate the need to do so.