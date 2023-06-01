MACHYNLLETH’S new petrol station is set to open at the end of July.
The completion of the £1.75m transformation of the former Texaco garage on Doll Street, owned by Ascona Group, is scheduled for the final week of July, the company has announced.
The old garage has been knocked down and rebuilt, and it is set to create 14 jobs.
The new site, where work began on 30 January, will have an increased number of fuel pumps boasting eight with dedicated HGV lanes.
Ascona has recently released images on Facebook of the works and said: “A cheeky Wednesday update as the structure is being built...
“Ascona - Machynlleth Service Station - Machynlleth is due to reopen the last week of July 2023.”
There will also be pumps for gas oil and kerosene at the kerbside, while tank capacity will be increased.