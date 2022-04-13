Nominations open for Aber First Awards

John Davies receiving Milestone of the Year and Overall Business of the Year awards at the 2019 Aberystwyth First Awards, pictured with his staff members and sponsor Ruth Davies

THE search is on for Aberystwyth’s star businesspeople with the return of the Aber First Awards.

The awards, organised by Menter Aberystwyth are back again, with 12 awards overall – including the old favourites of course, and also some new awards such as “Investing in the Young” and the “Tourism Award”.

In previous years, the Aber First Awards have always culminated in a grand awards ceremony. In 2019 they found a new home at Aberystwyth Arts Centre, although in 2020 for the first time in their history they were carried out virtually. We were pleased to be able to return to the Arts Centre in 2021, although we did have to limit numbers, and we weren’t allowed to mix between tables. We hope that, for 2022, the awards ceremony will look more like 2019 – glitz, glamour and laughter.

Applications and nominations can be made on the Menter Aberystwyth website (menter-aberystwyth.org.uk).

Do not be afraid of putting yourself forward for an award, and if you know of a business, organisation or individual who deserves to win – why not nominate them? The awards in 2021 really proved how much the recognition means to those shortlisted for the finals, and that is something Menter Aberystwyth wish to encourage.

The Menter Aberystwyth area extends from Llanrhystud through to Eglwysfach, anyone within that area can apply or be nominated.

The categories this year are The Green Award for Community, The Green Award for Business, The Retail Award, The Food & Drink Award, Encouraging Community Award, Celebrating New Business Award, Championing the Arts Award, Welsh Language Award, Community Hero Award, Social Media Award, Tourism Award and Investing in the Young Award. The judges will also choose an Overall Winner too.