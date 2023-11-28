Go Below Underground Adventures in Eryri was among the big winners at the Go North Wales Tourism Awards.
The glittering annual event organised by North Wales Tourism celebrates the dedication, skill and achievements of the region’s tourism and hospitality industry.
This year the ceremony at Venue Cymru in Llandudno was hosted by ITV Wales journalist Carole Green and the headline sponsor once again was Harlech Foodservice.
Deep Sleep, 1,375ft below the mountains of Snowdonia, was a double winner on the night, scooping the gongs for the Go North Wales Experience of the Year and Go Resilience and Innovation Award.
The subterranean bolthole is set deep within a chamber of the abandoned Cwmorthin slate mine, near Blaenau Ffestiniog, and can only be accessed via a steep and challenging route through the old workings.
The hotel, which describes itself as a ‘remote-camp adventure experience’ and is run by the outdoor activity company Go Below Underground Adventures based near Betws y Coed.
The off-grid adventure is the latest creation of Go Below’s founder, Miles Moulding, whose underground adventure company already runs tours including zip lining, crossing a waterfall or boating on a lake, all deep below ground.
He said: “It’s great to win this award. We have excellent and friendly staff and they are the people that really make the difference.
“Our visitors come away talking about how good the experience is and how well looked after they have been and that’s the big thing for any company because they are the interface with the customers.”
Jim Jones, chief executive of North Wales Tourism, said: “We are grateful to Harlech Foodservice and all our other sponsors for stepping up to the plate to support the Go North Wales Tourism Awards.
“The sheer volume and quality of entries this year has underlined why north Wales is a truly world class destination.
“I would like to congratulate all the winners but I would also like to stress that all the nominees are playing a vital role in championing what we have to offer visitors from home and abroad. They do an exceptional job in putting north Wales on the map.
“The priority now is to try to get back up to where we were in 2019 and to increase the spend of the visitors who come here by raising the quality of what we are doing.”